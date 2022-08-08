Emmerdale actor dies suddenly while visiting family, aged just 31

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 August 2022 • 11:12

Sam Gannon - Image Just Giving

The Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon died at the young age of 31 during a trip to visit family in California, USA.

Announcing his death on Monday, August 8, his family said it was sudden but that no foul play was suspected.

Paying tribute Gannon, his sister Amy Kelly, wrote: “He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul.”

Although his appearance in the soap was fairly short, he was well known for his work with the Northumberland Theatre Company, who also paid tribute to him, saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own.

“He delighted audiences with his charm, his wit and his wonderful musical abilities. Sam was described by many as being like a human Duracell bunny, with limitless energy, always running around the rehearsal room and almost having too many creative ideas to keep locked up in his brain.

“In short, Sam could be a handful at times! But he was always fantastic as soon as you got him on that stage. He has also been described as a genuinely lovely lad, a wonderful human and a good friend to many.”

His family has set up a crowdfunding page on JustGiving to raise the funds needed to repatriate his body back to the UK. In setting up the fund his family said any excess funds would be donated to a UK charity supporting youth theatre,

The Emmerdale actor was a big fan of promoting youth theatre, a cause “dear to his heart” according to his family.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.