By Matthew Roscoe • 08 August 2022 • 13:55
Ex-wife of Benfica and Portugal star João Pinto expecting child at 50. Image: Carla Baía/Instagram
Carla Baía, who split from Portuguese forward João Vieira Pinto in 2008, shared the news that she was pregnant at the age of 50 via her Instagram late on Sunday, August 7.
“1 + 1 = 3” Baia and her husband Rahim Samcher shared at the same time.
Pinto and Baia had two children together, Tiago, now 34, and Diana, 31.
The former footballer, who has worked with the Portuguese Football Federation in directorial capacities, married television presenter Marisa Cruz in 2008, with the couple divorcing five years later.
Baia, a public relations manager (who turns 51 in November) married interior designer Rahim Samcher in July 2019.
“It is a very welcomed baby and we are very happy,” Carla Baía told Portuguese magazine, MAGG.
