By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 3:17

Image of the beluga whale trapped in the River Seine in France. Credit: [email protected]

The beluga whale trapped in a lock on the River Seine in France is not feeding and experts have offered ‘little hope’ for his survival.

Experts believe that there is now little hope remaining for the beluga whale that somehow managed to get lost and swam up the river Seine in France. On Sunday, August 7, the four-metre long cetacean was still not feeding and showed clear signs of emaciation.

The mammal’s unusual presence was first spotted in the river last Tuesday, August 2. Its normal habitat is the cold water of the sea. By Friday evening it had found itself trapped about 70km northwest of Paris in a lock measuring around 125 metres by 25 metres.

Members of the ocean defence NGO, Sea Shepherd are at the scene monitoring the whale’s situation. When asked about the creature’s chances of survival, Lamya Essemlali, President and Founder of the NGO, admitted they were pretty slim.

Attempts to feed it with trout, herring, and even squid, have all proved unsuccessful. Last Saturday, August 6, a veterinarian even administered “vitamins and products likely to give it an appetite”, in an attempt to save the whale. It has been noted that the creature is exhibiting “signs of skin alterations due to its presence in freshwater”.

Beluga dans la Seine

L'animal ne s'alimente toujours pas malgré les stimulateurs d'appétit utilisés par les vétérinaires. Bien que très amaigri, il est alerte et dynamique. Une euthanasie est donc écartée à ce stade et un rapatriement en mer est à l'étude. pic.twitter.com/DtNEMF2UCd — Sea Shepherd France (@SeaShepherdFran) August 7, 2022