By Matthew Roscoe • 08 August 2022 • 18:37

Hastings to Spain's San Miguel de Salinas: Epic bike ride in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Image: Andrew J Daniels

ANDREW J DANIELS, a resident of Costa Blanca’s San Miguel de Salinas, will be looking to complete an epic cycle ride from his old home in Hastings in the southeast of the UK to his current home in the southeast of Spain, all in the name of charity.

On September 12, San Miguel de Salinas’ Andrew J Daniels will set off on an approximate 1,200-mile journey to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK in order to fund vital research.

In 2002, Andrew fostered Matt, a twelve-year-old boy with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle wasting condition for which there is currently no cure.

Tragically, after fourteen years of “incredible joy and crushing pain” until Matt’s death in 2016 at the age of 26.

Andrew said: “Knowing Matt changed my life and brought out the best in me. Every morning he woke with excitement about the coming day that I will be channelling during my cycle ride.”

He added: “For somebody with Muscular Dystrophy, every day requires huge courage and determination, so that will inspire me when the going gets tough.”

After doing a skydive in 2016, Andrew bought his first bike in thirty-eight years to do a second challenge three years ago.

For the current challenge, he will be riding a vintage cycle and describes himself as a creaky old man on a creaky old bike.

For his epic journey, Andrew hopes to cover an average of sixty miles every day.

You can follow his journey and donate via JustGiving at “Andrew J’s Miles for Matt“.

Last month, Great British athlete Ottilie Quince completed a bike tour from Bedfordshire to Mallorca in order to raise money for UCARE (Urology Cancer Research and Education) and The Urology Foundation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.