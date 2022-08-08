By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 22:16

HUGE global pop icon and actress passes away aged 73

Olivia Newton-John, the global singing superstar and actress has passed away at the age of 73.

Olivia Newton-John, the huge global singing superstar, pop icon, and actress has passed away today, Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The star’s death was confirmed by her rep who said Olivia died peacefully, surrounded by friends at her ranch in Southern California, as reported by celebrity news outlet TMZ.

No cause of death was mentioned, but a TMZ source told them: “After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer”. Olivia had been diagnosed in 1992 with breast cancer. Her cancer went into remission but came back again in 2013, before going back into remission and resurfacing in 2017.

With global record sales of more than 100 million records, ONJ is one of the best-selling music artists from the second half of the 20th century to the present. Her recording career was spawned in 1971 with the release of ‘If Not For You’.

The pop icon followed that with a string of classic hits songs, including ‘Banks Of The Ohio’, ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’, and many more.

In 1978, Olivia was cast in the iconic role of ‘Sandy’, in the blockbuster film ‘Grease’. Playing opposite John Travolta, the couple duetted on songs that went on to become international hits, including ‘Summer Nights’, ‘You’re The One That I Want’, and her solo hit, ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’.

Olivia had another smash on her hands when she made the film ‘Xanadu’ in 1980. In 1981, she broke all existing records when ‘Physical’ topped the charts for 10 consecutive weeks.

Born in Britain, Olivia was raised in Australia, her father was an MI5 officer who worked on the famous Enigma project at Bletchley Park and took Rudolf Hess into custody during World War II.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.