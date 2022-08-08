By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 13:54

Light-engine plane crash in Russia's Komi Republic kills three people Credit: Telegram @Enews112

A light-engine plane crashed in Russia’s Komi Republic, has killed three people, as reported on Monday, August 8.

The plane crash occurred in Russia’s Komi Republic, close to the airfield in the village of Dalny. The aircraft reportedly failed to reach the landing strip by 400 metres.

According to 112 news, the Cessna plane belonged to the aviation forest service. After the crash, the plane caught fire and emergency services were rushed to the scene.

The Komi Republic is a federal subject of Russia located in Eastern Europe.

The news comes after reports of a court case investigating the death of three pilots who ejected from a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber due to a malfunction of the ejection system switch: neither the pilot nor the technician had checked its position before launching and accidentally activated the ejection system, as reported on Monday, August 8.

The ejection malfunction of the Russian TU-22M3 bomber took place on March 23, 2021, at the military airfield Shaikovka near Kaluga.

The Tu-22M3 Russian bomber, which was still on the ground, triggered the ejection system and as a result, three of the four members of the crew were killed.

A preliminary hearing on the case was held in the Kaluga military garrison court, in the past week.

The main question for the investigation is how the ejection system was activated in the bomber.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.