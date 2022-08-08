By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 16:21

Mobile phone operators charging data roaming in the EU post Brexit. Image: pathdoc/Shutterstock.com

Consumer group MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE) has said that mobile phone operators should be forced to make their rules around data roaming in the EU clearer.

MSE’s Martin Lewis has called on telecoms regulator Ofcom and the Government to tighten the rules after some post-Brexit consumer protections expired, London Economic confirmed on Monday, August 8.

Martin Lewis said: “I’ve no faith in mobile firms to self-regulate. When we left the EU, they promised not to reintroduce European roaming charges yet most of the big networks have broken that promise.”

“So our report calls on Ofcom to not trust voluntary promises, we need to reintroduce the formal, compulsory consumer protections.”

MSE have concerns about different providers using different definitions of a ‘day’ of roaming, which it said was causing confusion and risking unexpected costs.

While some operators define a day as 24 hours from first use, others define it as anything up to 11.59pm UK the same day, which the consumer group claims mean someone who signs up at 11.58pm would only get a minute’s worth of data before needing to pay again.

“We need to ban a daily roaming fee charged for use ‘up to 11:59.PM’ without even mentioning in which time zone,” Martin Lewis confirmed.

“Instead, we recommend all providers must define a roaming ‘day’ as a 24-hour period from first use, clearly explain that in the arrival text, and alert customers at least an hour before the daily charges end,” he added.

