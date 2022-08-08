Murcia registers more workplace deaths in the first half of 2022 than whole of last year

By Rocio Flores • 08 August 2022 • 15:49

3 tragic deaths at work in Murcia wavebreakmedia/stuttershock.com

The Region of Murcia has seen more deaths at work up to August than in all of 2021. Last week was a tragic week with more accidents in the community and three new deaths in total on three consecutive days.

On Tuesday, August 2, a food delivery man lost his life after crashing in his vehicle in Molina de Segura. The following day, a worker died after falling from a height of 6 metres in an industrial building in Lorca. And finally on Thursday, the death of a young 25-year-old employee in a warehouse after the load she was handling fell on her. This victim was number 28 this year.

According to data published by the Occupational Health and Safety Institute of the Region of Murcia, 26 fatal accidents were officially reported last year, so the figure recorded up to this first week of August exceeds that official community statistic.

The Secretary of Occupational Health of the UGT in the Region of Murcia, Encarna del Baño, spoke of her enormous concern about the increase in work accidents in the region. Unions have also asked for an urgent plan to reduce these figures and for employers to launch an awareness campaign.

These deaths join a lengthy list of fatal accidents registered in 2022 in Murcian companies, culminating with the dismal total balance. “Everything makes us think that the number will continue to grow until the end of the year,” said Santigo Navarro, the general secretary of CC OO in the Region.

In September representatives of the employers, unions, Labour Inspection and the government, among others, will convene to analyse and implement ways of improving occupational safety, as well as preventing accidents.

