By Guest Writer • 08 August 2022 • 13:58

Announcement of the fundraising event Credit: Marbella Council

ON August 19 the Marbella Arena will host the I Tuna Ronqueo, a charity event for the benefit of Infancia Sin Fronteras that combines gastronomy and live music.

Organiser, Pepe Jiménez said on August 5 that “this is a great opportunity to enjoy the ronqueo, which is the traditional butchering of the tuna, named after the noise that the knife makes when rubbing against the spine. which will be undertaken by chef David Canca together with a wine pairing by sommelier José Joaquín Cortés in a unique environment.”

His goal is to break a Guinness record with an attendance of more than 400 people, which is why they have chosen a space with as much capacity as the Marbella Arena.

AT 8pm, Marbella based Eva Piñero will take to the stage and then at 11pm place there will be a flamenco show featuring the singer from Cordoba Álvaro Vizcaino and the local musicians Flores and Chino.

Tickets are available at www.marbellaarena.com at €80 for the first fifty purchasers and then €97 for the rest.

Speaking on behalf of the charity, representatives of Infancia Sin Fronteras highlighted “the importance of this type of event to support the projects that we carry out in different parts of the world” and its president Luis Lastra said “one of our objectives is to launch and run several nutrition and breastfeeding programs in Africa and Nicaragua to contribute to the development of many children who are immersed in a spiral of poverty”.

