By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 13:31

Police recover 16th century book of Catholic liturgies in Madrid, Spain

Spain’s National Police recovered a 16th century book of Catholic liturgies in Madrid as reported on Monday, August 8.

Spain’s National Police took to Twitter to publish the news of the 16th book of Catholic liturgies, recovered in Madrid, stating:

“The recovered book, called INCIPIT LIBER, consists of 121 pages printed on parchment and is dated 1526.”

🚩Recuperado en #Madrid un misal cantoral del siglo XVI El libro recuperado, que recibe el nombre de INCIPIT LIBER, consta de 121 folios impresos en pergamino y está fechado en el año 1.526 pic.twitter.com/kyXWblPbhc — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 8, 2022

The investigation began following a report from a woman who said that she had lost an antique book in a central car park in the capital.

The woman who runs a business dedicated to antique books, said that she must have dropped the book in Spain’s capital.

The lost volume was a cantorial missal dating from the 16th century – specifically from 1526 – and consists of 121 pages. printed on parchment.

After a number of enquiries, the officers analysed all the vehicles that had left the car park during the designated time slot and established that one of them had acted suspiciously.

They then proceed to locate the owner and interrogate him, who then admitted that he had found the book lying on the ground and had taken it home.

The officers seized the cantorial missal “INCIPIT LIBER, processionarius secundum consuetudinem ordinis sancti patris nostrí Hieronymi” and handed it over to its legitimate owner.

