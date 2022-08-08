By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 13:19

Renfe offers free passes and discounts for Gandia train services. Image: Gandia Town Hall.

On its website, Renfe has made available the possibility of applying for free passes and discounts on its journeys until September 31, for Gandia on the Costa Blanca.

This initiative is part of the package of measures approved by the central government to alleviate the impact of the rise in fuel prices and promote less polluting transport.

This initiative came into effect on Monday, August 8, according to Gandia Town Hall.

The Cercanías and Rodalies service, which is the busiest in Gandia, will be completely free if a series of conditions are met.

A deposit of €10 has to be paid for a subscription valid for 4 months (expires on December 31). This amount will be returned if a minimum of 16 trips are made.

You must be registered beforehand at renfe.com or on the Renfe and Cercanías Renfe app. Although you can apply for the pass now, this measure will be available from 1 September until 31 December.

Half-distance trains will follow a similar procedure (€20 deposit), while Avant trains will have a 50 per cent discount.

In the case of the AVE, with the creation of the new Recurrent Ave Pass, the tickets will have a 50 per cent discount (valid for 10 journeys until 31 January 2023).

