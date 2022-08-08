Residents complained about Marbella’s Opium nightclub prior to shooting

By Guest Writer • 08 August 2022 • 12:34
Peaceful times at Opium Marbella
Credit: Dybal84 Trip Advisor
A group of residents in the El Real urbanisation in Marbella contacted the Councillor of Citizen Security to ask for a meeting to discuss the security of the nearby Opium nightclub over the past four years.
They want to know how many inspections and actual visits by the Local Police have been made following resident’s complaints to the 092 number about noise and other allegedly illegal activities taking place within the club’s premises.
In addition, they requested that the Councillor will confirm the number of inspections carried out by both the Civil Protection and the Fire Brigade to check that safety requirements were being complied with.
Another request addressed how effective the sound limiter on the premises was and whether it had ever malfunctioned as they believe that the noise coming from the club exceeds safe levels.
Furthermore, they allege that emergency exits are not respected, as hire cars often block them and that there is no pavement for pedestrians.
In the event that the Councillor does not respond to their request, (which has clearly been prompted by the shooting which took place in the club), the group intends to progress the matter through Marbella Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz.
