Santa Pola, Valencia, gamer weekend set for October

By Rocio Flores • 08 August 2022 • 15:44

Video game event in Santa Pola Gorodenkoff/Stutterstock.com

Santa Pola in Valencia is set to become a “gamer zone” with a video game event for youth in October.

This event will include speeches about digital media environments, contests, raffles and much more. The Santa Pola game party will take place on Saturday, 1 October, at Pabellón Silvia Martínez.

The Department of Youth of the Santa Pola City Council will present the 11th edition of this video game event, which had a two-year break due to Covid. This event is sponsored by Logro Desbloqueado and Telecable Santa Pola.

There will be various tournaments, driving simulators, virtual reality and includes popular games such as FIFA Brawl Stars, Fortnite, Rocket league, Clahs royale, Just Dance and many more.

Registration is free and open now on the website www.logrodesblockado.com

Regardless of the fact that the activities of the Racó Jove of the Department of Youth are aimed at young people from 12 years old, for this event registration will be allowed from 10 years of age as the games are for all ages.

