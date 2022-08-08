Seventh celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 17:53
The official BBC image for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
Credit: [email protected]
The BBC has revealed the name of the seventh celebrity contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Tyler West, the TV presenter, radio host and DJ has been confirmed to be taking part.
Meet Tyler West who's trading the @KissFMUK decks for the #Strictly dance floor! 🪩
👉 https://t.co/fyACtg4SOG @TylerWestt pic.twitter.com/1ICOEWJ9WA
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 8, 2022
Meet Tyler West who's trading the @KissFMUK decks for the #Strictly dance floor! 🪩
👉 https://t.co/fyACtg4SOG @TylerWestt pic.twitter.com/1ICOEWJ9WA
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 8, 2022
Tyler is best known for hosting weekday afternoons on KISS, being nominated for a prestigious ARIA for Best New Presenter in 2020.
Yeah, mad. 🤯😆🪩🕺🏾 https://t.co/0dmjVtetgN
— Tyler West (@TylerWestt) August 8, 2022
Yeah, mad. 🤯😆🪩🕺🏾 https://t.co/0dmjVtetgN
— Tyler West (@TylerWestt) August 8, 2022
He began his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting various programming across CBBC, and has hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia, as well as the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.
Last year Tyler launched his first BBC Three series, co-hosting Flat out Fabulous as well as becoming the host of The MTV Movie Show. He joins six other celebrities who are already confirmed: Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams and Ellie Simmonds.
“I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp”, said Tyler. “It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.