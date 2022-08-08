Seventh celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 17:53

The official BBC image for Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Credit: [email protected]

TV presenter, radio host and DJ, Tyler West has been confirmed as the seventh celebrity taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The BBC has revealed the name of the seventh celebrity contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Tyler West, the TV presenter, radio host and DJ has been confirmed to be taking part.

Tyler is best known for hosting weekday afternoons on KISS, being nominated for a prestigious ARIA for Best New Presenter in 2020.

He began his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting various programming across CBBC, and has hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia, as well as the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

Last year Tyler launched his first BBC Three series, co-hosting Flat out Fabulous as well as becoming the host of The MTV Movie Show. He joins six other celebrities who are already confirmed: Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams and Ellie Simmonds.

“I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp”, said Tyler. “It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.