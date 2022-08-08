Shaun Ryder considering if Covid vaccine caused brother’s death

By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 17:04

Happy Monday's frontman, Shaun Ryder, considering if Covid jab caused brother's death. Image: Sean Ryder/Twitter

Happy Monday’s frontman, Shaun Ryder is looking for answers to his 58-year-old brother’s sudden death.

Happy Mondays was an alternative rock band formed in Salford, Greater Manchester, England, in 1985. The band was fronted by Shaun Ryder, who formed the band, with his bass-playing brother Paul Ryder.

Paul died on July 15, and his family is still waiting for the autopsy results, according to the Mail on Monday, August 8.

In the meantime, the coroner reported that “Paul passed away as a result of Ischaemic heart disease and diabetes”.

Shaun added that days after his brother had his Covid booster jab he started suffering from blinding headaches.

Shaun added that when the ambulance arrived the ambulance staff said his death looked like it could be linked to a blood clot or brain tumour.

Shaun said: “It’s a bit iffy to me, he’s a 50-something-year-old bloke, he’d had a clean bill of health, and he has his booster, flies over here and dies.”

‘We’re going to be waiting two weeks for the autopsy.”

“I don’t think our kid really paid attention to any of that (scare stories about Covid jabs) he just went and had his booster, I think that triggered something.”

