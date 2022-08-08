By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 9:36
Shock as woman found burnt alive in flat fire in Milan, Italy Credit: Stefano Bolognini/Shutterstock.com
The woman was found dead, inside a flat after a fire in Via Savona, Giambellino area in Milan, Italy.
The discovery was made by firefighters engaged in extinguishing the fire that devastated the home.
The fire, according to reports from the operations centre of the Milan provincial fire brigade, broke out after 7am on Monday. A house on the sixth floor of an apartment building at number 103 was on fire.
For the moment, the identity of the woman, who was presumably caught in the fire, is not known. It is also not known what caused the fire to break out.
The police and 118 medical personnel also rushed to the scene of the incident, as reported by Milano Today.
The news of the flat fire in Milan, Italy, follows reports of a huge fire that erupted inside the Cinecittà Studios in Rome on Monday, August 1.
The fire broke out at Cinecittà Studios in Italy’s capital of Rome at around 3.30 pm and fire crews rushed to the scene of the incident to fight the blaze.
Cinecittà Studios, with an area of 400,000 square metres (99 acres), is the largest film studio in Europe.
The studio is the set of ‘Renaissance Florence’ as well as the set of The Young Pope 2, the series by Paolo Sorrentino.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
