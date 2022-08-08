Spain pushes for diplomacy between the US and China following Taiwan threat

By Rocio Flores • 08 August 2022 • 15:55

Tensions between US and China, after Taiwan visit by Pelosi Igor Grochev/Shutterstock.com

THE Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, told Efe on Sunday, August 7 that Spain advocates “dialogue and diplomacy” between the United States and China, which is experiencing an escalation of tension after the visit of the speaker of the United States House of Representatives from the US, Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The visit has enraged China, which claims the self-governing island as its territory, Pelosi deepened a rupture between the world’s two most powerful countries and may have caused damage to the cause she was seeking to promote.

China, which described Pelosi’s visit as a “farce”, claims sovereignty over the island and considers Taiwan a rebellious province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949, after losing the civil war against the communists. China insists on “reunifying” the People’s Republic with the Island.

The Spanish minister commented on the ongoing tension that “there is no difference, no discrepancy, that cannot be channeled through dialogue and diplomacy.” Stressing that dialogue be the avenue of communication in preventing further escalation between the China and the US.

Pelosi’s visit was another moment of danger in a world already dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s war in Ukraine and mass food shortages.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.