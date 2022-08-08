Taiwan to make important decision as China extends military exercises

By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 7:15

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry is set to make an important decision after China announced the extension of its military exercises around the nation, as reported on Monday, August 8.

China state-affiliated media Global Times, tweeted the news on the tensions between Taiwan and China stating:

“#PLA Eastern Theater Command said on Mon it would continue drills in waters near Taiwan island, focusing on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes. The PLA conducted joint drills in six areas around the island from Aug 4 to 7.”

In response, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry is set to hold a press conference to discuss the matter and attempt to find a solution:

TAIWAN DEFENSE MINISTRY WILL HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE AT 1500HRS LOCAL TIME, RESPONDING TO PLA’S DECISION TO CONDUCT CONTINUOUS MILITARY EXERCISE AROUND TAIWAN#BREAKING — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) August 8, 2022

Many took to Twitter to discuss the news:

China isn’t going to wait. They asked Nancy to give catalyst for a reason. Best to wrap up loose ends around the world now, as part of the “reset” — 18 Decimals (@Linklevosstwins) August 8, 2022

accept the status quo, and keep head in the sand. pic.twitter.com/atqWcxVpn4 — 乔华莘 (@qiaohuanxin) August 8, 2022

I can't understand why US companies rushed to China and fed the monster?

And still feeding…

If they want cheap production, Turkey is ahead…

Why US has such a wrong foreign policy?#TRUMP2024 will fix this. — #Tepkiliyiz – Tapir Invest (@TapirInvest) August 8, 2022

The People’s Liberation Army of China dispatched 68 aircraft and 13 vessels around Taiwan Strait, in its biggest military exercises around ever around the nation, as tensions continue to escalate, as reported on Friday, August 5.

The rising tensions between the nations come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, are now blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) announcing several military exercises around Taiwan.

In addition, China has restricted flights around Taiwan during its military exercises in response to the US visit.

