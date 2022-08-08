EXCLUSIVE: Second Brit family robbed at popular Benidorm hotel comes forward Close
Trending:

Taiwan to make important decision as China extends military exercises

By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 7:15

Taiwan to make important decision as China extends military exercises Taiwan to make important decision as China extends military exercises Credit: Igor Grochev/Shutterstock.com

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry is set to make an important decision after China announced the extension of its military exercises around the nation, as reported on Monday, August 8.

China state-affiliated media Global Times, tweeted the news on the tensions between Taiwan and China stating:

“#PLA Eastern Theater Command said on Mon it would continue drills in waters near Taiwan island, focusing on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes. The PLA conducted joint drills in six areas around the island from Aug 4 to 7.”

In response, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry is set to hold a press conference to discuss the matter and attempt to find a solution:

Many took to Twitter to discuss the news:

 

The People’s Liberation Army of China dispatched 68 aircraft and 13 vessels around Taiwan Strait, in its biggest military exercises around ever around the nation, as tensions continue to escalate, as reported on Friday, August 5.

The rising tensions between the nations come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, are now blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) announcing several military exercises around Taiwan.

In addition, China has restricted flights around Taiwan during its military exercises in response to the US visit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading