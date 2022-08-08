By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 15:51

Tragedy as 20-year-old Bristol University student dies after laptop explodes. Image: JoeDunckley/Shutterstock.com

“Musical and academic genius” Edward Hughes, a promising Bristol University Student died in a fire at his home in Cornwall, England.

The tragedy happened in August last year when a fire started from an “unidentified source” in Edward’s bedroom, the Daily Mail confirmed on Monday, August 8.

Andrew Cox, Senior Coroner for Cornwall, confirmed that an experienced fire investigator found part of a laptop, a plastic welder and some extension leads in the debris but none of them could definitely be said to be the source of the fatal fire.

/The Senior Coroner did add that once the blaze had started the laptop batteries would have potentially exploded and become sources of ignition elsewhere at the property.

UK HSE confirms that Lithium batteries are the most common energy source that provides long-lasting power to everyday items including mobile phones, laptops, cars and even children’s toys.

However, when lithium batteries fail to operate safely or are damaged, they may become a fire or explosion hazard.

Injuries from batteries include serious chemical burns to the face, eyes and hands, and wounds from flying pieces of metal and plastic.

Burns from metal objects that have become very hot or have exploded after short-circuiting the battery’s terminals can also occur frequently.

Every year, at least 25 people are seriously injured when using batteries at work.

A key piece of advice when using a lithium battery is to charge it in a dedicated, well-ventilated area. But do not overcharge the battery stop charging as soon as it is fully charged.

