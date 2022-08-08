By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 9:24

Ukraine destroys 6 Russian tanks in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, August 8, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 4. About 41,500 Russian soldiers were eliminated.”

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 8. About 42 340 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/gRM5yvgE99 — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 8, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 42,340 after another 140 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed six more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1,811 Russian tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, in the Siversky direction, Russia continues to hold separate units of the troops of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russia carried out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery along the line of contact. Fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zolochiv, Prudyanka, Dementiyivka, Ptomnyk.

In the South Buh direction, Russia’s main efforts continue to focus on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of Ukraine’s troops.

Russia is also reportedly actively conducting reconnaissance of UAVs.

In the waters of the Black Sea, Russia’s ship group continues to perform the specified tasks. The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and infrastructure elements throughout Ukraine remains.

They concluded their report by stating: “Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence, inflicting losses on the enemy and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.”

The news follows reports of Ukraine destroying 15 Russian tanks as reported on August 4.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.