By Matthew Roscoe • 08 August 2022 • 16:02

Mixed reactions after US media personality reveals he's "still unvaccinated". Image: Margarita Young/Shutterstock.com

A MASS Twitter debate began on Monday, August 8, after a top media personality in the US revealed that he was “still unvaccinated.”

Believed to be speaking about the Covid vaccine, US media personality Jack Posobiec, who has 1.8 million followers on Twitter alone, revealed that he was “still unvaccinated.”

Posobiec’s comment, which has been retweeted over 400 times so far, caused mixed reactions on the social media platform.

“Still unvaccinated,” Human Events senior editor wrote.

Still unvaccinated — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2022

Comments to the post on Monday, August 8 ranged from people encouraging others to make their own choices to people supporting the 36-year-old.

“I encourage people to make their own medical choices,” one person wrote. “I finally got Covid when my parents visited. Headache one day. Felt unspecifically bad for another day. Otherwise, it bounced off. I’m fine.”

Another joked: “This is hate speech. I’m literally shaking.”

This is hate speech. I'm literally shaking. — PETRIFIED COVID PARENT (@covid_parent) August 8, 2022

One person asked: “How did you travel internationally?”

How did you travel internationally ? — Michael Byrdy (@michaelbyrdy) August 8, 2022

While another said: “No one cares.”

No one cares, douche waffle. https://t.co/dqdp6JOcOm — Lil Pecker (@PeckerGoVroommm) August 8, 2022

One person said: “Got scared during the outbreak in August ‘21 and got one. Then woke up and didn’t get a second one. As Mick Jagger said won’t be fooled again.”

Got scared during outbreak in August ‘21 and got one. Then woke up and didn’t get a second one. As Mick Jagger said won’t be fooled again. — Will Davis (@Aslan89572240) August 8, 2022

“I was finally kicked out of the navy last week for refusing the covid vaccine,” another person on Twitter said.

I was finally kicked out of the navy last week for refusing the covid vaccine. — thatslydawg (@thatslydawg) August 8, 2022

Jack Posobiec, who recently revealed that 4chan had created torrents for the Hunter Biden iPhone and iCloud backups and were seeding them’, has been against the Covid vaccine and has regularly voiced his opinions about the jab.

‘Conspiracy theorists’ who opposed the Covid vaccine recently were caught out spreading a misinformation video claiming that WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus was also unvaccinated.

A video perpetuating anti-vax sentiment online – despite an original version showing Tedros clearly stating he is vaccinated – recently made the rounds on social media.

The video with the caption: “Tedros not jabbed? Well, who’d have thought?” received thousands of retweets on Twitter and led to hundreds of comments.

However, the original video, before editing, clearly shows an interview in which Tedros explained he has been vaccinated.

The interview appears in the HBO documentary “How to Survive a Pandemic“, directed by acclaimed journalist and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David France (Welcome to Chechnya).

How to Survive a Pandemic takes an inside look at the historic, multi-national race to research, develop, regulate, and roll out COVID-19 vaccines in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tedros also spoke of vaccine inequity an interview with Jon Cohen from Science Magazine, the peer-reviewed academic journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and one of the world’s top academic journals, entitled:

“I’m still feeling that we’re failing: Exasperated WHO leader speaks out about vaccine inequity.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.