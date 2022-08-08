By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 11:59

WATCH: Deadly stampede during monthly fair at Hindu temple in Rajasthan, India Credit: Twitter @pareektweets

At least three people are reported to have lost their lives after a deadly stampede at a Hindu temple in Rajasthan, India, in the early hours of Monday, August 8.

The stampede took place at Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Rajasthan, India, during the monthly fair.

Video footage of the incident was shared on Twitter:

“Horrific scenes from Khatu Shyam ji mandir complex in Sikar, Rajasthan.”

“Three lives lost to stampede/poor management, given that massive crowds are expected during this period.”

Tributes have since flooded Twitter, in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the stampede in Rajasthan, India:

“The loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar, Rajasthan is deeply saddening.I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

“My prayers for the safe & speedy recovery of the injured.”

“I express my grief on unfortunate incident of stampede at Khatu Shyam Ji Darbar in Rajasthan’s Sikar, claiming lives.”

“My Deep condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the injured to recover soon.”

“Om Shanti🙏”

The news of the stampede in Rajasthan, India, follows reports of a bus in India, crashing into the railings of a bridge before plunging into a river, leading to the death of 13 people, as reported on Monday, July 18.

