By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 10:50

WATCH: Ukraine's artillery unit destroys Russian ammunition depot in Kharkiv region

Ukraine’s artillery unit has destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the Kharkiv region, as reported on Monday, August 8.

Footage of Ukraine’s artillery unit destroying the Russian ammunition depot was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“⚡️ Ukrainian reconnaissance and artillery crews destroyed the Russian special forces soldiers and ammunition depot in the north of the Kharkiv region, reports the Eastern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine.”

⚡️ Ukrainian reconnaissance and artillery crews destroyed the Russian special forces soldiers and ammunition depot in the north of the Kharkiv region, reports the Eastern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XG9dcBuWMe — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 8, 2022

Kharkiv Oblast is a region eastern Ukraine. The oblast borders Russia to the north, Luhansk Oblast to the east, Donetsk Oblast to the south-east, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to the south-west, Poltava Oblast to the west and Sumy Oblast to the north-west.

The destruction of the Russian ammunition depot by Ukraine’s artillery unit follows videos of footage of four of Ukraine’s M142 HIMARS firing on Russian targets, that began to circulate on social media, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

The footage was posted after the US Pentagon and the Russian Defence Ministry argued over claims that the Russian military had destroyed six HIMARS launchers and 200 missiles in Ukraine.

The Pentagon denied the claims stating that Ukraine’s army had successfully been provided with the HIMARS by the US, and was using them effectively on the frontlines.

HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a type of light multiple rocket launcher developed in at the end of the 20th Century for the United States Army which is mounted on a standard US Army M1140 truck frame.

