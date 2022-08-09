17 countries participate in the Gata de Gorgos Wind Art exhibition

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 August 2022 • 10:00

Art al vent Gata de Gorgos - Image CCJoanBanjo

The Department of Culture of the Gata City Council has announced that the XIX edition of the Art al Vent exhibition will take place in La Bassa Street from August 12 to September 4.

An important event on the Gata de Gorgos artistic calendar, the event brings together artists and the general public in the appreciation of tapestries and quilt making.

This year’s event will see artists from 17 different countries exhibiting more than 50 works, in what is a return to a fully international event after a two-year hiatus.

The countries that will be represented are Spain, Italy, Argentina, China, Russia, France, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, USA, Chile, Japan, Haiti, Egypt, Poland, Morocco and of course Ukraine.

For Councillor for Culture, Àngels Soler, the appearance of Russian and Ukrainian works is an important one in what it says about the people of both countries and the desire to get along.

The council has agreed with the two artists to display their works side by side from the balcony of the City Hall.

Accompanying the display will be cinema, musical performances by the group el Montgó, the dance group La Llata, the Gata Youth Band and the presentation of a documentary on the history of the event. The closing of the event will see Oma, the Orchestra of the Marina Alta perform.

The event is a great opportunity to stroll through the streets of Gata and to enjoy the town, its culture and its restaurants.

