20-year-old arrested for breaking a restraining order after robbing bathers in Malvarrosa

By Rocio Flores • 09 August 2022 • 15:54

Man arrested for breaking a restraining order after robbing bathers in Malvarrosa Peter Gudella/shutterstock.com

Valencia police have arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly violating the restraining order from Malvarrosa beach which a judge had imposed on him after committing several thefts among bathers.

The man was arrested on the morning of Sunday, August 7 by officers from the beach unit, who discovered the young man on the sand and verified that he had an active restraining order and removed him from the beach.

It took four local police officers from the beach unit to make the arrest. The police stated the young man was aggressive during his transfer to the police station.

This is one of the first arrests for violating the restraining order on the Malvarrosa beach as a result of crimes against property including theft, as reported by the Valencia City Council in a statement.

The Councillor for Citizen Protection, Aarón Cano, stressed that this arrest was possible due to changes, “of the Penal Code that the Government of Spain has put in place to stop the recurrence of small crimes such as theft,” which comes into force on 29 August.

Cano said, “València is a safe city and will continue to be,” and that there needed to be an improvement on security standards on a daily basis on small crimes that have a great impact on the sense of security that citizens feel.

He revealed that “for months the Government of Spain has been working on the reform of the Penal Code on new measures that establish better security in all large cities by aggravating the penalties for this type of action.”

According to Cano these are effective measures that have a positive impact on the life of cities and specifically on the city of Valencia.

