By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 14:15

35-year-old worker remains in ICU after building site fall in Gandia. Image: Vivitta/Shutterstock.com.

The young man was injured at midday on Monday, August 8, after a fall on a building site opposite the court house in Gandia on the Costa Blanca.

The worker was working on some scaffolding of a new building structure, EFE confirmed on Tuesday, August 9.

The Scientific Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Members of the Gandía Local Police, who have their headquarters just a few metres from the courthouse were instantly sent to the scene.

A SAMU ambulance arrived then a medical helicopter was called to transport the injured to the hospital.

The young man currently remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of La Fe Hospital in Valencia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.