55-year-old British father of four killed in a tragic holiday accident

Martin Dyer was paragliding around Talloires-Montmin near Annecy in eastern France on July 14 when the tragic accident occurred.

John Gittins, Senior coroner for North Wales, said no post-mortem examination was carried out in France but he was told that Martin Dyer had multiple injuries, the Daily Mail confirmed on Tuesday, August 9.

The senior coroner also confirmed that he had received very few details from the French authorities surrounding the circumstances.

The inquest has now been adjourned until John Gittins has further information.

At the time of his death, his family said: “We are all truly heartbroken to have lost our Dad.”

“He was full of life and laughter and would drop everything in an instant if any of us needed him.”

“He encouraged us in everything we did, and made us believe we could achieve anything we put our minds to.”

“The hole he leaves behind in our lives will be felt by so many, as he was loved by so many. He was a very funny man and was always spreading joy to others.”

“Although our hearts are heavy the memories we have shared will live on forever.”

Martin was an ex-player and manager of Hafal Football Club who posted: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of club legend, Martin Dyer.”

“As a player, then as a manager, Martin was a true stalwart of the club. We will forever be grateful for all the time he devoted to the team. He was a great presence to have around, both on and off the pitch.”

“Our thoughts are with all his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest easy Martin.”

