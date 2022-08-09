By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 15:35

9-year-old boy struck by lighting on beach in Galicia, Spain Credit: Garrett teitloff/Shutterstock.com

A nine-year-old boy was struck by lightning on the beach of Vilarrube in Valdoviño, A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

The boy was reportedly struck by lightning on the beach in Spain’s Galicia at around 12:10.pm when he was walking along the beach.

A medical helicopter based in Ourense and an ambulance were rushed to the scene.

Once on the scene, the Emergency Services confirmed that, after resuscitation techniques were carried out, the child was transferred, stable and with a pulse, to the Hospital Arquitecto Marcide de Ferrol in A Coruña, as reported by El Espanol.

