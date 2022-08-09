Major airline to STOP transporting monkeys to US laboratories

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 August 2022 • 14:15

Major airline set to end transport of monkeys from Africa and Asia to US laboratories. Image: tomgigabite/Shutterstock.com

EGYPTAIR will stop transporting monkeys from Africa and Asia to laboratories in the US and elsewhere, according to reports.

PETA announced on Monday, August 8, that Egyptair had informed the animal rights campaigners that they “were no longer in the business of transporting monkeys from Africa and Asia to US laboratories.”

PETA US said the announcement from Egyptair “follows a three-month intense campaign by PETA entities around the world, which included protests in the US at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York and Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC.

“We also held protests at airports in Frankfurt, London, Manila, and Paris and had e-mails from more than 100,000 supporters of PETA entities; hundreds of phone calls; and online advertisements.”

It added: “PETA Asia also sent T-shirts and coffee mugs—emblazoned with artwork calling on the airline to stop cruel monkey shipments—to Egyptair’s executives and sent an open letter to its CEO to company employees.

“Other organisations, including Action for Primates in the U.K., Stop Camarles in Spain, and One Voice in France, also campaigned to end the shipments.”

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, “airline industry insiders first alerted PETA to a shipment of 720 macaques flown by Egyptair from Cambodia to JFK on April 30. Records show the airline has flown 5,000 monkeys into the U.S. since March.”

PETA Vice President Dr Alka Chandna said: “Egyptair’s decision will prevent thousands of monkeys from being ripped from their families, shoved into tiny boxes, and shipped around the globe to endure misery and death in laboratories.

“Any other airline considering getting into this trade should think again—PETA is watching.”

The news following an announcement from Air France on Thursday, June 30, which said the airline would stop transporting primates for laboratory testing.

