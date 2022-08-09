Animal charity pushing airlines to help fly pets out of war zones with their owners

By Rocio Flores • 09 August 2022 • 15:31
Helping families stay united with pets during times of crisis Ivonne Wierink/Shutterstock.com
They have come up with a list of considerations for governments and airlines to take into account, which are based on the IATA Live Animals Regulations.
Considerations include:
“In times of crisis, the importance of keeping pets and people together can’t be understated. The special bond we have with our much-loved animal companions is highly important, and during conflicts and crises they provide comfort and a sense of stability for those who have been through so much.” Said Katherine Polak, vice president of companion animals and engagement at Humane Society International.
Polak added that recently, “HSI’s pet relief aid work with Ukrainian refugees showed the lengths that people will go to in order to get their animals to safety. So, we are incredibly proud to collaborate with IATA to help ensure refugees are able to take their beloved four-legged family members with them, so that no matter what the conflict or crisis, wherever in the world, pets and their people can stay together.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.