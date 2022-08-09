BREAKING: HUGE explosions reported at Novofedorivka Airbase in Crimea

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 August 2022 • 15:32

VIDEOS reportedly showing the result of multiple explosions at the Novofedorivka Airbase in Crimea are making the rounds on social media.

The Novofedorivka Airbase, an urban-type settlement and a military air base on the Black Sea coast in Saky Raion in western Crimea, is reportedly under attack on Tuesday, August 9.

Twitter account Faytuks wrote: “BREAKING: Reports of an attack on Novofedorivka Airbase in Crimea. Multiple explosions heard by locals.”

The pictures show HUGE clouds of black smoke billowing from the airbase settlement.

Rob Lee, a war expert, shared videos of the apparent attack.

Another Twitter account, Global_Mil_Info wrote: “Russia’s Saki Air Base in Novofedorivka, Crimea, has reportedly been struck.”

Novofedorivka was established in 1992 and is said to have a population of 5,610.

It is located about 3 kilometres south of the regional centre of Saky, and about 70 kilometres north of Sevastopol, which on Friday, August 5, welcomed a Russian warship into the bay with what appears to be a “burnt side” after an alleged Ukrainian missile strike.

Saky is reportedly home to Russia’s 43rd Independent Naval Assault Aviation Regiment made up of Su-24Ms and Su-30SMs

According to early reports, the attack could have been from Ukrainian HIMARS.

News outlet BAZA said that local residents reported about 6-7 explosions in the Saky region from the side of a military airfield.

The news outlet also reported that a large number of ambulances have been seen driving towards Novofedorivka from Evpatoria.

According to Flash, Oleg Kriuchkov, the head of Crimea, said: “So far, I can only confirm the very fact of several explosions in the Novofedorivka area.”

Kyle Glen provided more footage of the explosions than struck Saky airbase in Crimea.

“The airbase is over 200km from Ukrainian positions,” he said.

Further videos show the true extent of the explosion.

At the end of July, Ukraine were forced to deny launching a UAV strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 31, the Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, accused a Ukrainian UAV of attacking the headquarters in which at least five people were injured.

