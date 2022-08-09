By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 19:07
Music world mourns the death aged 72 of bass player from legendary Irish band
Darryl Hunt, the bass player with the legendary Anglo-Irish band The Pogues, passed away in London yesterday, Monday, August 8, at the age of 72. His death was confirmed today, Tuesday, August 9, in a poignant Instagram post @thepoguesofficial, from his bandmates on their official page. It featured a black and white image showing Darryl holding a guitar case.
A post shared by The Pogues (@thepoguesofficial)
The Pogues rose to fame during the 1980s and early ’90s, releasing a string of huge hits that brought them international recognition. Formed in London by Shane MacGowan and his friends in 1982, they had continued success until the enigmatic MacGowan departed in 1991.
Their hit, ‘Fairytale Of New York’, is probably one of the biggest and best-loved Christmas songs of all time, featuring Kirsty McColl on joint vocals with MacGowan.
A period followed with former Clash member Joe Strummer joining the band as vocalist, who was subsequently replaced as lead singer by band member Spider Stacy. They eventually folded in 1996. The band reformed to tour in 2001, and continued touring until 2014, although no new material was ever released.
