By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 10:35

BREAKING NEWS: China releases military footage of simulated landing operation against Taiwan Credit: Twitter @IndoPac_info

The People’s Liberation Army of China have released footage of a simulated landing operation against Taiwan, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

Pictures of China’s footage of a simulated landing operation against Taiwan were shared on Twitter with one user posting:

“#China releases footage from a #PLA exercise, during which a landing operation against #Taiwan was simulated.”

“The PLA’s 73rd brigade landed on the coast & used ZLT-05 amphibious tanks (with 105mm guns) & 122mm Type 89 multiple launch rocket systems to strike at a mock enemy.”

#China releases footage from a #PLA exercise, during which a landing operation against #Taiwan was simulated. The PLA's 73rd brigade landed on the coast & used ZLT-05 amphibious tanks (with 105mm guns) & 122mm Type 89 multiple launch rocket systems to strike at a mock enemy. pic.twitter.com/K9GMApfVTY — Indo-Pacific News – Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) August 9, 2022

The People’s Liberation Army of China previously dispatched 68 aircraft and 13 vessels around Taiwan Strait, in the biggest ever military drills around Taiwan, as reported on Friday, August 5.

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, are now blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) announcing several military exercises around Taiwan.

The PLA announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island.

In addition, China has restricted flights around Taiwan during its military exercises in response to the US visit.

