Couple arrested in Alicante for offering their neighbour’s sexual services online

By Rocio Flores • 09 August 2022 • 13:37

Couple put neighbour's number on dating app Herrndorff image/Shutterstock..com

A SPANISH couple in Alicante have been arrested after allegedly putting their neighbour´s phone number online along with an ad offering sexual favours. The couple reportedly had personal problems with the woman.

National Police have arrested two people in Alicante, a Spanish man, 44 and a Spanish woman, 44, as alleged perpetrators of privacy offences. They published an ad on a well-known dating website offering sexual favours along with their neighbour’s phone number. The victim reported the incident after being harassed by phone calls from people who had seen the advertisement. In the publication, the suspects had used photographs of an unknown person and gave the victim’s phone number.

The victim said she had received a constant stream of messages and calls on her mobile phone. The people on the other end of the line told her that they were from the dating website and offered her romantic and sexual relationships.

She told police that she had not published her details on any dating site and after asking some of the users to provide her with screenshots of the web page profile, she found it she was on an adult dating application. In the ad, there were photos of a woman she did not know linked with her contact details. The ad said she lived in Alicante and was looking for a sexual relationship.

The police identified the owner of the profile published on the dating website, and found the alleged perpetrators were two people known to the victim who she had had disagreements in the past.

The victim reportedly suspected these two people from the beginning. In addition to clashing over neighbourhood issues, they had used the name of her pet to register as a user on the website.

The woman said the incident has now harmed her personal and work life.

The perpetrators were released after giving statements to police and are pending a court appearance. Alicante Police are continuing the investigation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.