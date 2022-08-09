Emergency plan to be implemented for the Guadalest dam

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 August 2022 • 9:18

Guadalest Dam - Image Guadalest Tourism

An emergency plan for the Guadalest dam is finally going to be implemented 12 years after it was commissioned.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge announced on Monday, August 8 that the project would now go out to tender for the value of €810,193.40 with the closing date for bids being September 5.

Work on the emergency plan is expected to take around 10 months and will involve preparing the area for any emergency that might arise as a result of the dam’s location close to residential areas.

Among the work that will be undertaken is the building of an emergency room along the right bank of the river below the dam. This will allow for the emergency services to operate from the area.

Sirens will also be installed in the area to ensure that everyone living downstream from the dame will receive adequate notice of any need to evacuate the area. These will be activated during the first half hour of any notification that the dam could overflow or rupture.

Once in place the emergency plan will ensure that residents downstream are given adequate warning and are protected from any malfunction at the dam. It will also ensure that the emergency services have the access and the equipment they need to manage any emergency arising as a result of a malfunction.

