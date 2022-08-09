By Matthew Roscoe • 09 August 2022 • 13:17

'Future Gate' influencers released from prison after fraud cases dropped. Image: numidialezoul_official/Instagram

THREE Algerian influences have been released from prison on Tuesday, August 9 after the Court of Algiers rendered its verdict in the case relating to the swindle by the company Future Gate.

On Tuesday, August 9, Algerian influencer Numidia Lezoul was acquitted of charges brought against her in the case of swindling 75 Algerian students using the Future Gate company.

Farouk Boudjemline, known as “Rifka” and Mohamed Aberkane, known as “Stanley”, were sentenced to six months in prison and therefore released after having served their sentence.

The three were imprisoned in January 2022, following a complaint lodged by the Algerian students who were victims of fraud, the perpetrators were prosecuted for “forgery and use of forgeries”, and “money laundering and violation of the regulations governing the movement of capital”.

The owner of the Future Gate agency, Oussama Rezagui, was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

On August 3, the public prosecutor at the Court of Algiers requested 10 years in prison and a fine of one million DA against Rezagui, and a sentence of 3 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 DA against Numidia Lezoul, Rifka and Stanley.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.