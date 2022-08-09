Health alert issued for this popular Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavour

By Rocio Flores • 09 August 2022 • 15:21

THE Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a warning over the presence of 2-Chloroethanol in Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

AESAN has published an alert over the presence of 2-Chloroethanol in Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream from France, as well as other flavours of Häagen-Dazs from various batches and different best before dates.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has updated the list of affected products, which has now reached 20. These products have since been withdrawn from shops.

According to the company, the identification of traces of 2-chloroethanol in Häagen-Dazs products “is linked to a single supplier and is limited to certain expiration dates.” “The problem is due to an ingredient (vanilla flavour) supplied by one of our main suppliers,” they stated.

These are the expiration dates for the affected products: between 8 March 2023 and 29 April 2023 for multi packs; between 16 March 2023 and 29 April 2023 for tubs, mini tubs, mini bonbons, multi pack bonbons; between 16 May 2023 and 29 June 2023 for individual bonbons.

The company has contacted all its clients to withdraw the affected products from the point of sale. It has also warned consumers who have purchased one of these affected products to dispose of them and can contact their customer service team for further information.

