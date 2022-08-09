Javea opens a dedicated motorhome service point

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 August 2022 • 8:45

Javea Motorhome service point - Image Javea Town Council

Javea’s City Council have opened a purpose-built service point for motorhomes visiting the city at the intersection of Camí de Les Cansalades and Lago Como street.

The service point, which was opened officially on the weekend of August 7, offers two connection points for the disposal of wastewater, a tap for the cleaning of tanks and vehicles and a collection point for domestic waste.

The service point has been built to cope with the increase in the number of motorhomes visiting the area. With restrictions on where motorhomes may be used along the Costa Blanca, the facility will help those who visit the area to stay within the law as well as keeping the area free of illegally discarded waste.

Motorhomes users will still be required to make use of registered sites for overnight stays, with the service point purely for cleaning vehicles.

