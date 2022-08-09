By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 13:21

Norwegian Cruise Line removes mandatory Covid vaccine requirement from September Credit: Enrico Powell/Shutterstock.com

Norwegian Cruise Line has removed its mandatory Covid vaccine requirements for its cruises beginning on September 3, 2022.

Norwegian Cruise Line issued a statement on the removal of its mandatory Covid vaccine requirements, that read:

“As the world continues to open up, luring travelers to explore their favorite destinations once again more freely, we have updated our health and safety protocols to further align to those of the broader travel, leisure and hospitality industry worldwide.”

“The relaxation of global protocols and travel requirements, makes it easier for guests to return to sea with us. As such, for sailings beginning September 3, 2022, all travellers are invited to sail with us once again, regardless of vaccination status.”

For sailings before September 2, 2022:

“All guests age twelve and over, as well as all crew, must be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to departure in order to board.”

“While we welcome unvaccinated children under the age of 12 onboard, it is the responsibility of the guest to be aware of any local protocols and/or travel restrictions in place at the visiting destinations at the time of sailing.”

For sailings embarking September 3, 2022 and beyond:

“Guests age twelve and over will be allowed to board unvaccinated. Unvaccinated guests age twelve and over will be required to show proof of a medically supervised negative PCR or Antigen test taken no more than 72 hours prior to embarkation.”

“For guests age 11 years or younger, no additional protocols or testing requirements apply.”

