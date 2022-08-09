Prime Minister of Estonia demands EU stop issuing tourist visas for Russians

BREAKING NEWS: China releases military footage of simulated landing operation against Taiwan Close
By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 11:42

Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, has demanded that Europe stop issuing tourist visas for Russians, as reported on Tuesday August 9.

Taking to Twitter the Prime Minister of Estonia shared her opinion on EU tourist visas for Russians stating:

“Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Air travel from RU is shut down. It means while Schengen countries issue visas, neighbours to Russia carry the burden (FI, EE, LV – sole access points). Time to end tourism from Russia now.”

To which, a China state-affiliated media journalist replied:

“Punishing ordinary and innocent civilians is not a good idea for anyone,” a tweet that saw various controversial replies:

Estonia’s Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets had previously spoken on the issue stating:

“We share Schengen space, meaning that people holding other countries’ visas can come to Estonia and often use it as a transit country.”

“We could consider cutting Russian citizens who enter Estonia with another country’s Schengen visa off from the possibility of working. We can take those kinds of measures,” the minister stated.

Läänemets does not plan to entirely close Estonia’s borders to Russia:

“The problem is that some people, including Estonian citizens, need to be able to cross the border. A certain level of commerce is also still taking place.”

“Sanctions for Russia should be universal and consistent in Europe. If the Baltics and Poland remain the only ones, the effect (of sanctions) will be that much smaller,” Läänemets said.

The Prime Minister of Estonia’s tweet saw many varied replies:

