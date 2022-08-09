Renewal of DNIs in Javea

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 August 2022 • 10:10
DNI replacement - Image National Police
Javea City Council has announced that a mobile unit of the National Police will be travelling to Javea to allow people to renew their DNIs locally.
The announcement on Tuesday, August 9 means that anyone registered in Javea can make an appointment to meet with the officers on Tuesday, September 13.
Appointments must be made in person at the Javea Local Police Station between 9 am and 2 pm, with the mobile unit to be set up in the multipurpose room at the Portal del Clot.
The visit by the mobile unit means that anyone who needs to update their document can do so locally rather than travelling to the police station in Alicante.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
