Santa Caterina Mártir Parish Church restoration works to begin

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 August 2022 • 11:48

Santa Caterina Mártir Parish Church - Image Teualda Moraira Tourism

The city council is to refurnish the roof of the Parish Church of Santa Catalina Mártir de Teulada after a grant for the works was agreed by the Alicante Provincial Council.

Announced on Monday, August 8, the council said that the roof needed essential repairs that would limit the damage of rainwater to the church, the surrounding buildings and streets below.

The work, which is costing €48,397.92, will begin shortly and will see the roof of the church that has been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) repaired.

Included in the works are:

Elimination of plaster and cement plaster that is in poor condition

The cleaning and consolidation of the degraded sandstone ashlars

Repair of the tile roof over the chapels and recovery of the parapet over the barbican wall

Repairs to the fissures and protection against the penetration of rainwater into the walls and the nave

While the work is being undertaken an archaeological and architectural study will be completed. That will allow authorities to not only obtain a better understanding of future works but also allow for a better understanding of the history of the building and its structure.

The parish priest, D. Vicent, said the announcement that the works is to be started shortly was: “Very good news, a first small step towards restoring the entire Church. For now, we can start with the most urgent and deteriorated, which is the part of the roof. From here we can continue working to continue improving it. We hope to apply for this grant in more calls, thanks to the collaboration and goodwill of all the people who make it possible.”

