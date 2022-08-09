Spain’s Guardia Civil arrest two for thefts amounting to €250,000

By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 15:06

In some of the robberies, the perpetrators crawled across the floor of the establishments to avoid the surveillance sensors and set off the alarms. Image: Guardia Civil

The alleged thieves operated in the provinces of Almeria, Granada, Malaga and Alicante, Spain.

Two people have been arrested for allegedly committing at least 23 robberies in businesses in the agricultural sector in several provinces the Guardia Civil confirmed on Tuesday, August 9.

The thieves allegedly stole products and tools worth €250,000 euros, of which the Guardia Civil has recovered a large quantity including two vans and a lorry.

Operation FITOBESAY began at the end of the year 2021 when the Guardia Civil became aware of several robberies made with force in establishments and businesses linked to the agricultural sector in the province of Almería.

In addition to the province of Almeria, the thieves also operated in Granada, Malaga and Alicante, where they committed at least 23 robberies.

These 23 robberies included the alleged theft of greenhouse construction material, phytosanitary products and tools. The perpetrators even stole fuel from the vehicles they used to commit the crimes and for their personal use.

In some of the robberies, the perpetrators crawled across the floor of the establishments to avoid the surveillance sensors and set off the alarms.

During the course of this operation, the Guardia Civil carried out five searches in the municipalities of Roquetas de Mar and El Ejido (Almería), where they arrested the two alleged perpetrators.

The Guardia Civil managed to recover the vehicles used and stolen to commit the crimes, in addition to recovering 450 litres of fuel, 65 tools, some of them valued at over €1,000 and fifty phytosanitary products, most of which were returned to their legitimate owners.

The operation has been carried out by the Judicial Police Unit of the Guardia Civil, Rural Robbery Teams (ROCA), Cinological Service and Citizen Security of the Command of Almeria.

The investigation is still open and further arrests, the recovery of other stolen objects and the clarification of other crimes by this organisation have not been ruled out.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.