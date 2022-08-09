Support pours in for ex-Eastenders actress battling breast cancer

By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 15:45

49-year-old EastEnders legend, Samantha Womack, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Image: Samantha Womak/Facebook

49-year-old EastEnders legend, Samantha Womack, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The soap star confirmed the news on Tuesday, August 9, in a Twitter post.

In a tribute to the Olivia Newton-John who sadly died on Monday, August 8, Samantha tweeted a picture of the pair with Olivia’s daughter Chloe, taken when Samantha had played Sandy in the 1993 West End production.

The post read: “This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood.”

“I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/7vkgT5oCMf — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) August 9, 2022

Samantha is currently dating former Coronation Street actor Oliver Farnworth. The couple live together in Valencia, Spain, where they relocated to last year.

For almost a decade, Samantha Womack was one of the most recognisable people in British soap operas.

She played one half of the Mitchell sisters duo, making her first appearance in her role as the fierce Ronnie in 2007 alongside Rita Simons as on-screen sister Roxy.

Samantha initially planned a career in singing and she represented the United Kingdom in the 1991 Eurovision Song Contest.

That Eurovision Song Contest acted as a launchpad for her acting career, and she went on to appear in minor roles in a number of British dramas and sitcoms.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.