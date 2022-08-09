By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 8:49

Tragedy as 64-year-old woman found dead after flat fire in Madrid, Spain Credit: Twitter @EmergenciasMad

A 64-year-old woman has been found dead following a flat fire in Madrid, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

The news of the flat fire in Madrid, Spain, was shared on Twitter by the Emergency Services of Madrid, who stated:

“#Fire in a house in C/La Reina de África #Vallecas. 6 fire crews from @BomberosMad. They extinguished the fire from inside. It affected a bedroom, where they found a 64 year old woman charred.”

“@SAMUR_PC confirmed her death without the possibility of resuscitation.”

“The fire broke through the façade facing Romeo y Julieta street. @BomberosMad They managed to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the house. @policia investigates the circumstances of the incident.”

El fuego rompe por la fachada que da a la calle Romeo y Julieta. @BomberosMad consiguen que el incendio no se propague al resto de la vivienda. @policia investiga las circunstancias del suceso. pic.twitter.com/M8oej7KTHS — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) August 9, 2022

Credit: @EmergenciasMad

The call was reportedly received shortly before 4.30 a.m. and six fire brigades from Madrid City Council were sent to La Reina de África street to extinguish the flames from inside the house.

The fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the house, which was already breaking through the façade of the house on Romeo y Julieta street.

The Scientific Police and the National Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The news comes just a day after a woman was found dead after being burnt alive in a flat fire in Milan, Italy, as reported on Monday, August 8.

