Tributes pour in as legendary fashion designer dies

By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 17:41

84-year-old Issey Miyake, the Japanese designer whose name became a global icon for his cutting-edge fashion in the 1980s, died on August 5.

Issey was probably best known for his origami-like designs but he also produced Steve Jobs’s signature black turtleneck.

Issey Miyake was born in Hiroshima and was just seven years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in 1945.

He founded his design studio in 1970 and became one of the first Japanese designers to show in Paris.

Fans were quick to jump on social media to pay their respects.

One posted: “RIP Issey Miyake. A brilliant, original mind. Lightness, form, movement, tenderness always.”

“A language of their own that felt both simpler and more advanced than any contemporary.”

“A genius of body, colour, motion and nature, a gift to all of us.”

Another tweeted: “Bringing this thread back in honour of Issey Miyake. “He was close with Steve Jobs who had commissioned him for Apple Employee uniforms. Issey designed those custom black turtle necks Steve wore.”

A third said: “Issey Miyake is the man behind Steve Jobs’ turtlenecks, the popularity of pleats and so much more.”

“For over 50 years, he graced the fashion industry with his technology-driven visions and fresh ideas. Rest in Power, Issey 🖤”

