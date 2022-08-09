Tributes pour in as Motown legend responsible for hit “Baby Love” dies

By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 13:27

Lamont Dozier the master songwriter who was responsible for a series of Motown hits has sadly died aged 81. Image: Lamont Dozier/Facebook

Holland–Dozier–Holland was a songwriting and production team consisting of Lamont Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland.

The trio wrote, arranged and produced many songs that helped define the Motown sound in the 1960s.

Their most celebrated productions were singles for the Four Tops and the Supremes, including 10 out of the Supremes’ 12 US No. 1 singles, such as Baby Love, Stop! In the Name of Love, and You Keep Me Hangin’ On.

The sad news was confirmed by Lamont Dozier Jr, the songwriter’s son, in a simple Instagram post on Tuesday, August 9, that read: “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!🙏🏾💔🙏🏾😢!!!”

Tributes poured in. One fan tweeted: “More sad news today 😢 Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland has passed away.”

“Composed so many of those great Motown classics including 12 no.1 hit singles by The Supremes. True music legend! R.I.P.”

More sad news today 😢 Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland has passed away. Composed so many of those great Motown classics including 12 no.1 hit singles by The Supremes. True music legend! R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/3kbPcJ90M8 — Ian Phillips: Retro Music,TV & Film 🎷🎸 🎹 📺 🎥 (@IPhillips79) August 9, 2022

Another posted: “RIP Lamont Dozier, writer of the Motown songs that defined Soul and Pop. Interviewed him at his home in the LA canyons. After our chat, he took me to a back room and, on a battered old upright piano, played me THOSE songs. I teared up; he smiled. A great man.”

RIP Lamont Dozier, writer of the Motown songs that defined Soul and Pop. Interviewed him at his home in the LA canyons. After our chat, he took me to a back room and, on a battered old upright piano, played me THOSE songs. I teared up; he smiled. A great man. pic.twitter.com/rn2qY2JxF9 — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) August 9, 2022

