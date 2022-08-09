By Matthew Roscoe • 09 August 2022 • 12:22

Turkish-made BMC Kirpi Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAPs) delivered to Ukraine. Image: arda savasciogullari/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS have emerged on social media of Turkish 4×4 BMC Kirpi MRAPs that have been supplied to Ukraine as part of continued support for the war-torn country.

According to the Ukraine Weapons Tracker Twitter account, the Ukrainian forces have received Turkish BMC Kirpi 4×4 MRAP vehicles, with the Ukrainian Marines having already received 50 and another 150 due to be delivered soon.

On Tuesday, August 9, the account confirmed that “further footage shows that these vehicles are indeed in Ukraine- they don’t have a typical turret or RWS fitted, suggesting they will be added locally. They will then be used in the East.”

Further footage shows that these vehicles are indeed in Ukraine- they don't have a typical turret or RWS fitted, suggesting they will be added locally. They will then be used in the East. pic.twitter.com/kLGqKJirjZ — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) August 9, 2022

Clash Report also uploaded video footage and added: “Turkish 4×4 Kirpi MRAPs have been supplied to Ukraine.”

Turkish 4×4 Kirpi MRAPs have been supplied to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/iddEYUaoUL — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 9, 2022

BMC Kirpi is a Turkish-made Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle manufactured by BMC. Kirpi provides significant protection against mine and ballistic threats.

According to Ukraine Inform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 50 new Turkish Kirpi armoured personnel carriers, and another batch of 150 units is expected to be delivered.

This was announced on Facebook by the “Kakhovka” operational group of troops.

“Our soldiers are supported by foreign partners. The whole world wants Ukraine to win over the bitter enemy. New Turkish BMC Kirpi armoured personnel carriers were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the message read. Deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Yuriy Mysiagin, said: “Turkish armoured personnel carriers BMC “Kirpi” are already in the Armed Forces. “Two brigades of marines already use half a hundred vehicles. We are waiting for another one and a half hundred.”

People online commented on the news.

“Given Turkey’s history, assuming this is all verified, I’m assuming this was purchased by Ukraine and not donated by Turkey,” one person wrote.

Given Turkey’s history, assuming this is all verified, I’m assuming this was purchased by Ukraine and not donated by Turkey. — Kevin (@KeKihlstrom) August 8, 2022

Another said: “It’s the most bizarre conflict. Turks sell and donate cool drones, provide these MRAPs, refuse Russian sanctions, accept stolen grain, block Fin/SWE etc.”

It's the most bizarre conflict. Turks sell and donate cool drones, provide these MRAPs, refuse rus sanctions, accept stolen grain, block Fin/SWE etc. — BN880 (@bn880) August 8, 2022

While another wrote: “The Turkish camouflage and being the first version of the Hedgehog increase the probability of being Granted. It is said in the SARP UKSS that it will come soon, if it is true, this is a trump card that will strengthen Ukraine’s hand in many regions, especially on the Donbass front. If it is evaluated well, good results will be obtained.”

Türk kamuflajı ve Kirpi'nin ilk versiyonu olması Hibe edilme olasılığını arttırıyor. SARP UKSS'de yakında gelecek deniliyor, eğer doğru ise Donbass cephesi başta olmak üzere pek çok bölgede Ukrayna'nın elini güçlendirecek bir koz bu, İyi değerlendirilirse güzel sonuçlar alınır. — Sam Morsey (@AhmetKa98577906) August 9, 2022

