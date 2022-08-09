By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 12:31

Two children hospitalised after setting off stolen grenades from Russia's National Guard Credit: SergeyKPI/Shutterstock.com

The children were hospitalised after teenagers set off stolen grenades that belonged to Russia’s National Guard, as reported on Tuesday August 9.

The stolen grenades were found at Russia’s National Guard firing range, when on the evening of August 8, four children from the village of Tambukan in Stavropol, Russia were reportedly taking a walk in the neighbourhood when they wandered into the range.

Surprisingly, the area where the law enforcers usually train was not fenced off or even guarded by anyone.

The 15/16 year-old teenagers thoroughly explored the range and found dozens of anti-personnel grenades in one of the pits.

The children began to play war games, imitating the throwing of grenades with the boys taking eight grenades home with them to Tambukan.

There, near a children’s playground, the boys began to take them apart: they emptied the grenades of gunpowder and set them on fire. Then they threw one of the grenades into the fire.

There was an explosion, which injured two 11-year-old brothers who passed by. The children were taken to a hospital in Pyatigorsk with wounds to the neck, head, arms and legs, as reported by Russian news agency Baza.

The news follows videos of an ammunition depot explosion in the Russian occupied Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic that began to circulate on social media, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

