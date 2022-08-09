By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 9:10

Ukraine destroys 6 Russian tanks in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, August 9, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

“The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of Russian troops as of August 9. About 42,640 Russian soldiers were eliminated.”

⚡️The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of Russian troops as of August 9. About 42,640 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/PYCiB0zvSV — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 9, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 42,640 after another 300 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed six more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1,817 Russian tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, in the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

The units of the Armed Forces of the republic of Belarus continue to carry out the tasks of strengthening the protection of the site of the Belarus-Ukrainian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of missile and aviation strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversky direction, Russia continues to keep separate units of the Western Military District troops in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

They carry out demonstration actions to shake the maneuver of the units of our troops and prevent their transfer to other areas.

Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the “Kalibr” type are reportedly in the waters of the Black Sea in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

Ukrainian aviation and rocket-artillery units continue the successful fire damage to the clusters of living power, military equipment of Russian forces and ammunition depots.

As a result of losses, Russia’s personnel is reportedly “refusing to fight and resorting to sabotage.”

The news comes after, on Monday, August 8, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

